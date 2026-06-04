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WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 17:34
4.860,00 Euro
-4,33 % -220,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4.830,004.880,0017:48
4.820,004.920,0017:34
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 17:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BingX Spotlights Micron & Samsung Stocks With a 100,000 USDT Campaign Amid Storage Rally

PANAMA CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announces the launch of its trading campaign focused on memory and storage sector stocks, offering a reward pool of 100,000 USDT and the chance to win tokenized Nvidia stocks (NVDAON) for users trading leading memory chips and storage sector stocks on BingX TradFi. Running from June 2 to June 9, the campaign offers traders an opportunity to trade one of the market's most closely watched industry trends.

Through BingX TradFi, users can trade shares of leading memory and storage companies, including Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk, and SK Hynix, alongside more than 100 traditional financial assets spanning stocks, commodities, indices, and foreign exchange markets.

The initiative follows the successful campaign rollouts of BingX's stock trading, KOSPI stock trading, and gold and oil commodities. As part of the BingX TradFi suite, users can expect a variety of trading opportunities for multi-asset, market trend-themed campaigns.

The campaign comes as the global memory and storage sector attracts renewed investor attention amid rising demand for AI infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing, and high-performance computing applications. Strong earnings and growing capital investment across the semiconductor ecosystem have helped drive interest in companies positioned to benefit from expanding AI-related spending. By highlighting memory and storage stocks, BingX aims to provide traders with access to one of the key themes shaping global technology and capital markets in 2026.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995140/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-spotlights-micron--samsung-stocks-with-a-100-000-usdt-campaign-amid-storage-rally-302791748.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.