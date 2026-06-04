BingX Spotlights Micron & Samsung Stocks With a 100,000 USDT Campaign Amid Storage Rally

PANAMA CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announces the launch of its trading campaign focused on memory and storage sector stocks, offering a reward pool of 100,000 USDT and the chance to win tokenized Nvidia stocks (NVDAON) for users trading leading memory chips and storage sector stocks on BingX TradFi. Running from June 2 to June 9, the campaign offers traders an opportunity to trade one of the market's most closely watched industry trends.

Through BingX TradFi, users can trade shares of leading memory and storage companies, including Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk, and SK Hynix, alongside more than 100 traditional financial assets spanning stocks, commodities, indices, and foreign exchange markets.

The initiative follows the successful campaign rollouts of BingX's stock trading, KOSPI stock trading, and gold and oil commodities. As part of the BingX TradFi suite, users can expect a variety of trading opportunities for multi-asset, market trend-themed campaigns.

The campaign comes as the global memory and storage sector attracts renewed investor attention amid rising demand for AI infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing, and high-performance computing applications. Strong earnings and growing capital investment across the semiconductor ecosystem have helped drive interest in companies positioned to benefit from expanding AI-related spending. By highlighting memory and storage stocks, BingX aims to provide traders with access to one of the key themes shaping global technology and capital markets in 2026.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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