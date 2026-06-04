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WKN: A14SN8 | ISIN: CA82621K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 636
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 17:38
12,900 Euro
-2,27 % -0,300
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90013,20018:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2026 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 6, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
No.- No.-
Barbara Bellissimo49,872,42499.64178,1660.36
Paul Boniferro49,914,92299.73135,6680.27
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody49,745,61399.39304,9770.61
Nitin Jain49,905,07199.71145,5190.29
Shelly Jamieson49,148,00798.20902,5821.80
Brian Johnston49,830,30399.56220,2870.44
Stephen Sender49,602,76999.11447,8210.89

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca-

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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