All resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors were adopted, with the exception of the 15th

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, held its Combined General Meeting of June 4, 2026, which was chaired by Mr. Sacha Loiseau, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

With a quorum of 45.79%, all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors were adopted, with the exception of the 15th. These notably included:

the approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and the allocation of earnings;

the renewal and appointment of members of the Board of Directors particularly the appointment of Ms. Elsy Boglioli Hofman as a new director, as well as those of Mr. Richard Di Benedetto and Mr. Randall Stanicky, replacing Ms. Claire Biot and Ms. Jacquelien ten Dam respectively, whose terms of office had expired;

all financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

The 15th resolution a delegation to issue securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights in the context of an equity or bond financing line received 66.37% of the votes, below the two-thirds majority required for extraordinary resolutions and was therefore not adopted.

The 23rd resolution, relating to a capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan, which the Board of Directors had recommended voting against, was not adopted.

Details on the vote results are available on the Company's website.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2025 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2026, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

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Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu