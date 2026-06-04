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WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 17:18
30,200 Euro
+0,40 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20030,30018:11
30,20030,30018:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 17:58 Uhr
100 Leser
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SCOR: Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes

Press release
4 June 2026 - N° 12

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes

SCOR SE (the "Company") announces the results of the cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase its EUR 250,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 5 June 2047 (ISIN: FR0012770063), issued on 5 June 2015, with a first call date on 5 June 2027 (the "2047 Notes") and its EUR 500,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 27 May 2048 (ISIN: FR0013179314), issued on 27 May 2016, with a first call date on 27 May 2028 (the "2048 Notes" and, together with the 2047 Notes, the "Existing Notes").

The Tender Offer was capped at a maximum acceptance amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the new Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 5 June 2056 to be issued by the Company on 5 June 2026 (as announced by way of a press release published on 27 May 2026) (the "New Notes")

The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m. (Paris time) on 3 June 2026 and the settlement date of the Tender Offer is expected to be on 8 June 2026.

The aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company in the context of the Tender Offer is EUR 378,100,000 and is broken down as follows:

  • total aggregate nominal amount of the 2047 Notes repurchased: EUR 126,500,000;
  • total aggregate nominal amount of the 2048 Notes repurchased: EUR 251,600,000;
  • total aggregate nominal amount of the 2047 Notes remaining outstanding: EUR 123,500,000; and
  • total aggregate nominal amount of the 2048 Notes remaining outstanding: EUR 248,400,000.

The Existing Notes repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled by the Company.

The Tender Offer and the contemplated issuance of the New Notes are part of the Company's proactive management of its funding structure.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com





Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com





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All content published by the SCOR group since 1 January 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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