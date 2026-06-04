Vusion - General Meeting of 4 June 2026: approval of all resolutions

4 June 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces that its Combined General Meeting, held today, approved all resolutions endorsed by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting notably approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, as well as the allocation of profit and the cash payment of a dividend of €0.90 per share. This dividend will be paid on 12 June 2026.

The General Meeting also ratified the co-option of Mrs Lyne Castonguay as an independent director and renewed her term of office for a period of three years. The terms of office of Messrs Thierry Gadou, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe and Franck Moison, as well as that of Mrs Cenhui He, were also renewed for a period of three years.

Lastly, all financial delegations of authority endorsed by the Board of Directors were approved.

The Board of Directors, which met today, renewed Mr Thierry Gadou as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Lead Independent Director, for the duration of their respective terms of office as directors, as well as Mr Johnson Lee as non-voting Board observer for a period of one year.

The Board also appointed Mrs Marcela Martin as Chair of the Audit Committee and Mrs Andrea Bauer as Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Audit Committee: Mrs Marcela Martin (Chair), Mrs Cenhui He, Mr Franck Moison, Mr Emmanuel Blot, Mrs Andrea Bauer

Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Mrs Andrea Bauer (Chair), Mr Kevin Holt, Mrs Marcela Martin, Mr Emmanuel Blot

Strategy and ESG Committee: Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chair), Mr Franck Moison, Mr Thierry Gadou, Mr Kevin Holt, Mrs Lyne Castonguay

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98603-vusion-ag-2026-cp-post-ag-va.pdf