Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Aktie im Fokus: US-Militär verbannt China-Wolfram: Profitiert Western Star Resources vom neuen Gesetz?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 16:58
143,90 Euro
+1,27 % +1,80
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,00145,2018:35
143,90145,2018:35
Actusnews Wire
04.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion - General Meeting of 4 June 2026: approval of all resolutions

4 June 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces that its Combined General Meeting, held today, approved all resolutions endorsed by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting notably approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, as well as the allocation of profit and the cash payment of a dividend of €0.90 per share. This dividend will be paid on 12 June 2026.

The General Meeting also ratified the co-option of Mrs Lyne Castonguay as an independent director and renewed her term of office for a period of three years. The terms of office of Messrs Thierry Gadou, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe and Franck Moison, as well as that of Mrs Cenhui He, were also renewed for a period of three years.

Lastly, all financial delegations of authority endorsed by the Board of Directors were approved.

The Board of Directors, which met today, renewed Mr Thierry Gadou as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Lead Independent Director, for the duration of their respective terms of office as directors, as well as Mr Johnson Lee as non-voting Board observer for a period of one year.

The Board also appointed Mrs Marcela Martin as Chair of the Audit Committee and Mrs Andrea Bauer as Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

  • Audit Committee: Mrs Marcela Martin (Chair), Mrs Cenhui He, Mr Franck Moison, Mr Emmanuel Blot, Mrs Andrea Bauer
  • Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Mrs Andrea Bauer (Chair), Mr Kevin Holt, Mrs Marcela Martin, Mr Emmanuel Blot
  • Strategy and ESG Committee: Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chair), Mr Franck Moison, Mr Thierry Gadou, Mr Kevin Holt, Mrs Lyne Castonguay

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmdxY5xok27GnnBwksdmmpKWaGaUkmSabWfLmWeeZcmabpyTmm1ha8WWZnJpm2Vp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98603-vusion-ag-2026-cp-post-ag-va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.