

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $54 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $912 million from $894 million last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $912 Mln vs. $894 Mln last year.



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