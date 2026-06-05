

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court decided 8-1 on Thursday to back the Trump administration, affirming the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) power to enforce data privacy laws against telecom companies.



This case revolved around about $100 million in fines slapped on Verizon and AT&T after the FCC found that they didn't do enough to protect customer location data. Both Verizon and AT&T took issue with how the FCC handled the enforcement, claiming it infringed on their constitutional rights by hampering their chance to defend themselves before a jury.



They argued that the FCC's penalty process was unjust and wanted the fines to be canceled. The Trump administration stood by the FCC, suggesting that financial penalties are vital for ensuring companies follow federal privacy rules. They also pointed out that firms shouldn't have to cough up penalties right away while legal disputes are still ongoing.



Chief Justice John Roberts, in the majority opinion, noted that the FCC's orders didn't immediately demand payment because the companies could still challenge the fines in court. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only one to disagree. This ruling keeps one of the FCC's key enforcement tools intact and could have wider effects on other federal agencies using similar administrative methods.



Consumer advocates and regulatory supporters were pleased with the outcome, as it reinforces the government's ability to uphold laws that protect privacy, consumers, and the public interest.



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