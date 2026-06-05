New Music Debuts from Confessions II at Landmark Performance Live Streamed Globally in the Grindr App

Tonight, Grindr, the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket (NYSE: GRND), and Madonna made history. In front of a record-breaking crowd, Madonna delivered an electrifying live performance giving the world its first taste of three new tracks from Confessions II - available everywhere July 3 via Warner Records.

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GRINDR AND MADONNA TEAM UP FOR LEGENDARY TIMES SQUARE PERFORMANCE

Just thirty minutes after announcing the surprise show in the Grindr app, Madonna took over Times Square, stepping onto stage wearing a Dolce Gabbana corset and ensemble. In addition to the new music, she performed a handful of songs from Confessions on a Dance Floor. As Madonna continues to encourage the community to connect in person, this once in a lifetime event brought thousands of people together and captured the unmistakable spirit and energy of her beloved city.

"The LGBTQ+ community has been with me from the beginning. We've inspired, challenged and stood by each other during both dark and joyful times," says Madonna "Partnering with Grindr feels like a celebration of that connection safety in numbers."

Grindr reimagined the epicenter of Manhattan as the Global Gayborhood, with 15+ camera angles, live dancers, and the Grindr bus to celebrate this momentous occasion.

"Madonna chose to bring Confessions II to her fans through Grindr," says George Arison, Grindr CEO "and tonight, Times Square was the Global Gayborhood."

Confessions II is available for pre-order now via Warner Records including two exclusive vinyl variants: the Grindr Exxxclusive Vinyl Picture Disc with artwork exclusively chosen for the Global Gayborhood and the Pride Vinyl Edition. Both available for pre-order at shop.madonna.com.

"Gay culture has always been at the center of the conversation setting trends, deciding what the world cares about next. That conversation starts on Grindr and even the Queen of Pop knows it," says Tristan Pineiro, Grindr CMO

For the first time in Grindr history, the performance was live streamed to users globally inside the Grindr app; extending the reach of the performance far beyond the physical venue and onto the screens of millions around the world. For those who missed the event, a recording of the performance will be available on Grindr's YouTube channel.

This partnership was never going to be a one-night stand. What began as a collaboration quickly evolved into a cultural takeover: an immersive in-app experience, exclusive drops for Grindr users around the world, and most recently, Madonna baring it all in Grindr Presents: Confessions with… Madonna. Mother finally answers the Gayborhood's most burning questions. And if you think that's everything… consider this foreplay.

Open the app. The dancefloor is still open. Thanks for coming.

About Grindr

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr (NYSE: GRND) has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Madonna Performance Credits

Musical Direction by: Madonna Stuart Price

Creative Direction by: Madonna Jonas Akerlund

Stage Design by: Stufish Entertainment Architects

Choreography by: Sidi Larbi, with assistance by Nicholas Huchard and Matt Cady

Addtl. Choreography Dance by: MazelFreten (Laura Defretin Brandon Masele) joined on stage by Jal Joshua Ivy Mugler

Stylist: Rita Melssen

MUA: Marcelo Gutierrez

Hair: Matt Benns

Dancers: Ayaba Amavi, Hervé Ana, Mathilde Boagno, Téo Cellier, Lorenzo Da Silva Dasse, Julien Djiele, William Domiquin, Marcus Dossavi, Sara-Michelle Drouide, Imani Griffon, Théa Haggiag-Meier, Maelo Hernandez, Adrien Larrazet, Manuela Le Daeron, Alice Lemonnier, Marie Lévénez, Jonathan Lutumba, Nicolas Mailho, Océane Maréchal, Brandon Masele, Matteo Masson, Jade Mavoungou-Bayonne, Jade Mienandi, Ainhoa Otero, Filipe Francisco Pereira Silva, Doris Poulard, Elsa Progrebnoi, Akciel Régent Gonzalez, Syndy Resulme, Iman Sahli

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604313355/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Grindr

Press@Grindr.com

People's Revolution

Kelly.Cutrone@Peoplesrevolution.com

Scale Strategy

Grindr@Scalestrategy.com