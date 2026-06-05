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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
05.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Hankook Tire and Gulf Coasts Host 'Laufenn Partner Event' in Dubai to Accelerate United Arab Emirates Market Expansion

  • Strengthening the local partner network in the UAE through a large-scale stakeholder event
  • Targeting value-driven consumers and driving expansion in the UAE with 'Laufenn' a brand by Hankook Tire
  • Enhancing premium brand awareness and accelerating business growth in the UAE through localized B2B partnerships

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), officially hosted the 'Laufenn Partner Event' on May 21, in collaboration with its official UAE Laufenn distributor Gulf Coasts Co L.L.C (Gulf Coasts), to accelerate its market expansion in the UAE.

The event brought together more than 150 key regional wholesalers, retailers, dealers, fleet customers, and executives from Hankook Tire's Middle East & Africa (MEA) Division to share strategic roadmaps for expanding Laufenn's market presence in the UAE.

Gulf Coasts is an established player in the Middle Eastern automotive industry, equipped with advanced logistics infrastructure and a specialized technical workforce. Leveraging Gulf Coasts' robust local network, Hankook Tire aims to further solidify its business influence in the UAE market, backed by Laufenn's technological reliability and premium quality control.

The event featured Laufenn's main high-performance passenger car and SUV tire lineups, including the new LK12 - Laufenn's latest tire that offers improved performance, handling, stability, longer mileage and is EV compatible. Following the product showcase, a comprehensive brand session was held to unveil Laufenn's strategic roadmap for the UAE market, alongside a business conference designed to maximize collaboration among the partners.

Jong Woo Kim, Vice President and Head of the MEA Division at Hankook Tire & Technology, stated, "Based on the strong distribution synergy with Gulf Coasts, we will rapidly expand Laufenn's footprint in the UAE market. By delivering Laufenn's value-conscious strategy, which is anchored in Hankook Tire's global top-tier technology and strict quality standards, we are committed to driving sustainable, mutual growth alongside our local partners."

Hamed Ghaedi, Managing Director of Gulf Coasts Co L.L.C, added, "We are tremendously excited to lead the official distribution of Laufenn, a global brand engineered by Hankook Tire. Moving forward, we will fully activate our channels, combined with our robust sales force, to maximize Laufenn's market visibility and deliver meaningful commercial outcomes across the UAE."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994992/Photo__Hankook_Tire_and_Gulf_Coasts_Host__Laufenn_Partner_Event__in_Dubai.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866236/Hankooktire_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-and-gulf-coasts-host-laufenn-partner-event-in-dubai-to-accelerate-united-arab-emirates-market-expansion-302792153.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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