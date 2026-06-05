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WKN: A2QEBZ | ISIN: GB00BMWVF760 | Ticker-Symbol: GU0
Stuttgart
04.06.26 | 19:33
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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0,0120,01408:28
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Confirms Publication of UK Government Transparency Notice Relating to Proposed Ministry of Defence Contract

Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Confirms Publication of UK Government Transparency Notice Relating to Proposed Ministry of Defence Contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as retained as part of the law of England and Wales. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

05 June 2026

London, UK

Defence Holdings Confirms Publication of UK Government Transparency Notice Relating to Proposed Ministry of Defence Contract

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's software-led defence technology group, confirms the publication today of a UK Government Transparency Notice relating to a proposed contract award involving the Company.

Highlights

· UK Government publishes Transparency Notice relating to a proposed contract award involving Defence Holdings

· Proposed engagement relates to the testing of an integrated intelligence, decision-support and operational effects capability

· Transparency Notice states a contract value of approximately £226,000 over a three-month term

The Transparency Notice, published on GOV.UK, relates to the testing of an integrated capability designed to fuse open-source and classified intelligence into a single analytical platform, generate Courses of Action and support rapid, human-controlled deployment of authorised effects across cyber, information and supply-chain domains.

The Transparency Notice states that the proposed engagement carries a value of approximately £226,000 over a three-month term and covers testing phase of the capability.

Subject to completion of the relevant approval and procurement processes, this would represent a contract award between the Ministry of Defence and Defence Holdings.

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries

Name- Director, Andrew Roughan
Defence Holdings PLC
Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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