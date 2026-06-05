Bodycote Plc - Response to statement by Apollo

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 June 2026

Bodycote plc

Response to statement by Apollo

The Board of Bodycote plc ("Bodycote") notes the statement by Apollo Management X, L.P. (together with Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Apollo")), on behalf of certain of its managed investment funds, that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Bodycote and that it is consequently bound by the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code").

The Board of Bodycote has strong confidence in Bodycote's potential and its strategy to create a high-performing, resilient business with attractive growth prospects. Bodycote continues to execute well on the group's Optimise, Perform and Grow initiatives, with a positive start to 2026 trading as set out in the AGM trading update of 27 May 2026.

As a result of the announcement by Apollo, Bodycote is no longer in an offer period for the purposes of the Code.

Enquiries:

Bodycote plc Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations +44 (0) 16 2550 5300 FTI Consulting (PR Adviser) Richard Mountain Edward Knight +44 (0) 20 3727 1340

Barclays Bank PLC, Goldman Sachs International and Jefferies are acting as financial advisers to Bodycote.

Disclaimers

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for Bodycote and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Bodycote for providing the protections afforded to clients of Barclays nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement.

In accordance with the Code, normal United Kingdom market practice and Rule 14e-5(b) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934 of the United States, Barclays and its affiliates will continue to act as exempt principal trader in Bodycote securities on the London Stock Exchange. These purchases and activities by exempt principal traders which are required to be made public in the United Kingdom pursuant to the Code will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. This information will also be publicly disclosed in the United States to the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom.

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Bodycote and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Bodycote for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs International, or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement.

Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the UK, is acting exclusively as financial adviser and corporate broker to Bodycote and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Bodycote for providing the protections afforded to clients of Jefferies nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither Jefferies nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Additional Information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the availability of any offer to shareholders of Bodycote should one be made who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore, any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom or shareholders of Bodycote who are not resident in the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements.