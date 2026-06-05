Skanska AB: Senior Vice President IT leaves Skanska

Skanska announces today that Anders Candell, Senior Vice President IT, is leaving Skanska. Anders leaves on December 1, 2026 to take on new challenges outside of Skanska. A recruitment process will be initiated to appoint a successor.

"I would like to thank Anders for his strong contribution, strategic insight, and the development of our IT function across the Group. His deep expertise in digital and IT has played an important role in strengthening our capabilities as well as developing the business in an ever-changing environment. He has made a valued contribution to the company, and I wish him all the best going forward," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO of Skanska Group.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Skanska and to contribute to the development of the Group's IT function over the past years. I am proud of what we have achieved together and of the strong team and capabilities we have built. Skanska is a company with deep expertise, strong values and a clear direction, and I look forward to following its continued journey. I am very grateful for the collaboration and support from colleagues across the organization and wish everyone the very best going forward," says Anders Candell, Senior Vice President IT, Skanska Group.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 899 72 69

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.