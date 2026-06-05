

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.6340 against the euro and a 4-day low of 0.9885 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing values of 1.6340 and 0.9917, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 8-day lows of 0.7106 and 113.65 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.7131 and 114.08, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2138 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2150.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.64 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie, 0.70 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.98 against the kiwi.



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