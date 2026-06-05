Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited can participate in the offering ahead of the company's listing on Nasdaq.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER TERRITORY WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BREACH APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. ANY PERSON INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ADVERTISEMENT COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. ADVERTISEMENT. NOT AN OFFER. COMMUNICATION INTENDED FOR UK TAX RESIDENT AND LOCATED INVESTORS ONLY. Share prices may go down, you may get back less than you put in.

Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, part of Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that eligible clients can participate in the initial public offering (the "Offering") of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (the "Company"), ahead of the admission of the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq.

Through the IBKR platform, eligible clients located and tax resident in the United Kingdom can review the Offering and submit an application during the offer period, which is expected to run from 4th June to 6:00 PM on 10th June 2026. Participation is subject to eligibility criteria, allocation will be in accordance with the Company's allocation policy, based on the number of shares we receive to distribute to our clients, and the terms set out in the Company's prospectus. Allocation is not guaranteed. The Offering and the relevant documents are available on the IPO offering page at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/trading/ipo-offers.php

How eligible clients can participate

Confirm eligibility for the Offering within the IBKR platform or on the IPO offering page (see above). Read the Company's prospectus and the Disclosure Summary in full. Submit an application before 6:00 PM on 10th June 2026 US Dollar Equivalent funds sufficient to cover any allocation must be available in the account, by the stated deadline.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

A U.S. prospectus (the "U.S. Prospectus") and a disclosure summary (the "Disclosure Summary") have been published and are available at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/trading/ipo-offers.php

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the U.S. Prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed on the adequacy or accuracy of the U.S. Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Whilst the U.S. Prospectus is referred to as a 'prospectus', neither the U.S. Prospectus nor the Disclosure Summary is a prospectus for the purposes of The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs") or the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") Handbook Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market Sourcebook (the "PRM Sourcebook"). Neither the U.S. Prospectus nor the Disclosure Summary has been approved by the FCA and the U.S. Prospectus and the Disclosure Summary may not contain the same information as would be included in a prospectus for the purposes of the POATRs or the PRM Sourcebook.

The securities of the Company will not be admitted to listing to the Official List of the FCA or admitted to trading on a regulated market or primary MTF (as such terms are defined in the POATRs) in the United Kingdom.

You should read the U.S. Prospectus and the Disclosure Summary before deciding to participate in the offer in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of investing in the shares being offered. If you are in any doubt about investing, contact an independent financial adviser.

This advertisement is prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

No offer or invitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction is being made by the Company and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, each of the Company and its directors, employees, agents and affiliates disclaim any liability or responsibility to actual or potential investors who invest in securities of the Company pursuant to the offer by Marex Financial made through its public offer platform.

The information contained in this announcement must only be transmitted to those who are tax resident and located in the United Kingdom and not be transmitted or otherwise sent to any person in the United States or any other territory where to do so would breach applicable laws or regulations.

None of Interactive Brokers, the Company or Marex Financial accept any responsibility for any contravention of applicable securities laws and regulations by persons as a result of false information provided by such persons.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260605898132/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Katherine Ewert, Interactive Brokers media@ibkr.com