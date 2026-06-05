

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 9-day lows of 0.5851 against the U.S. dollar and 1.9843 against the euro, from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5868 and 1.9786, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to an 8-day low of 93.59 from yesterday's closing value of 93.90.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 2.04 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News