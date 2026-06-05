

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 3-day low of 186.21 against the euro, from an early high of 185.70.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 215.40, 203.14 and 115.30 from early highs of 214.59, 202.58 and 114.97, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 217.00 against the pound, 205.00 against the franc and 116.00 against the loonie.



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