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WKN: A0HMUF | ISIN: CA91688R1082 | Ticker-Symbol: U9T
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 14:08
1,686 Euro
+1,69 % +0,028
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Rohstoffe
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UR-ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UR-ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
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1,6141,69414:33
1,6141,69414:33
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 13:02 Uhr
140 Leser
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Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held June 4, 2026, including the election of directors. Shareholders representing approximately 70.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were represented at the meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 24, 2026, was elected as a director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the eight director nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Non-Votes

John W. Cash

205,087,421

98.14

3,877,398

1.86

72,507,195

Rob Chang

205,052,487

98.13

3,912,332

1.87

72,507,195

Elmer W. Dyke

205,009,032

98.11

3,955,786

1.89

72,507,196

Matthew D. Gili

204,956,311

98.08

4,008,509

1.92

72,507,194

Gary C. Huber

170,009,028

81.36

38,955,790

18.64

72,507,196

Thomas H. Parker

205,085,692

98.14

3,879,129

1.86

72,507,193

John Paul Pressey

204,952,526

98.08

4,012,293

1.92

72,507,195

Kathy E. Walker

204,828,025

98.02

4,136,796

1.98

72,507,193

The Company's independent auditor, BDO USA, P.C., was reappointed by the shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 97.63% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

The advisory vote on the preferred frequency of voting on executive compensation, or "say when on pay," was returned with a vote of 98.20% for every year, which was the recommendation made by the Company. A total of 0.23% of the votes were cast in favor of every two years and 0.70% in favor of every three years (with 0.87% abstaining). The Board of Directors has adopted the preference expressed by the shareholders in this advisory vote and will conduct advisory votes on executive compensation every year until the Company's next "say when on pay vote" in 2032.

Renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was approved by a majority of the votes represented (55.27%).

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U3O8 since the commencement of operations, and the Shirley Basin ISR project in central Wyoming, which initiated operations in April 2026. The combined total annual licensed production and toll processing capacity of Lost Creek and Shirley Basin is 4.2 million pounds U3O8.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball
IR Director
Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com
720-460-8534

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-reports-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1173595

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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