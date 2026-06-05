Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held June 4, 2026, including the election of directors. Shareholders representing approximately 70.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were represented at the meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 24, 2026, was elected as a director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the eight director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Non-Votes John W. Cash 205,087,421 98.14 3,877,398 1.86 72,507,195 Rob Chang 205,052,487 98.13 3,912,332 1.87 72,507,195 Elmer W. Dyke 205,009,032 98.11 3,955,786 1.89 72,507,196 Matthew D. Gili 204,956,311 98.08 4,008,509 1.92 72,507,194 Gary C. Huber 170,009,028 81.36 38,955,790 18.64 72,507,196 Thomas H. Parker 205,085,692 98.14 3,879,129 1.86 72,507,193 John Paul Pressey 204,952,526 98.08 4,012,293 1.92 72,507,195 Kathy E. Walker 204,828,025 98.02 4,136,796 1.98 72,507,193

The Company's independent auditor, BDO USA, P.C., was reappointed by the shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 97.63% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

The advisory vote on the preferred frequency of voting on executive compensation, or "say when on pay," was returned with a vote of 98.20% for every year, which was the recommendation made by the Company. A total of 0.23% of the votes were cast in favor of every two years and 0.70% in favor of every three years (with 0.87% abstaining). The Board of Directors has adopted the preference expressed by the shareholders in this advisory vote and will conduct advisory votes on executive compensation every year until the Company's next "say when on pay vote" in 2032.

Renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was approved by a majority of the votes represented (55.27%).

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U3O8 since the commencement of operations, and the Shirley Basin ISR project in central Wyoming, which initiated operations in April 2026. The combined total annual licensed production and toll processing capacity of Lost Creek and Shirley Basin is 4.2 million pounds U3O8.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball

IR Director

Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com

720-460-8534

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-reports-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1173595