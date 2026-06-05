Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) (OTCQX: TELYF) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, announced today that its subordinate voting shares will commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), the premier tier of the OTC Markets Group in the United States, under the symbol "TELYF". TelyRx's subordinate voting shares will also continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "TELY".

"Trading on the OTCQX provides U.S. investors with a straightforward way to access TelyRx's shares on a recognized U.S. market and in U.S. dollars," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "It also reinforces our commitment to the high standards our shareholders expect. As we continue to scale operations in response to growing customer demand, we believe improved market accessibility and liquidity are important foundations for long-term shareholder value."

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

About the OTCQX Best Market

The OTCQX Best Market is designed for established, investor-focused international and U.S. companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding shareholders' ongoing access to markets, the Company's proposed scaling of operations, growing customer demand and the potential for market accessibility and liquidity to impact long term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the management discussion and analysis of the Company dated May 12, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the assumptions discussed in this section. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300279

Source: TelyRx