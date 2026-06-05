

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of Hezbollah's military wing have reportedly rejected a US-led ceasefire renewal agreement between Lebanon and Israel, calling it 'futile.'



In a statement issued on Thursday, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group's leader Naim Qassem said 'broad segments of the Lebanese people' have rejected the outcome of the negotiations, saying that they were 'futile' and 'humiliating' for Lebanon.



Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire on condition of complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all its fighters from the South Litani Sector, an area between the Israeli border and the Litani river.



This region is now under the control of Israeli military forces.



The truce was agreed after the fourth round of U.S.-led negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives earlier this week.



The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control and to expel Hezbollah militants.



However, even after the truce was announced in Washington, Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters exchanged fire, meaning that the fragile ceasefire is not holding, as if the latter is not a party to it.



An Israeli troop was reportedly killed in an anti-tank missile attack by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist outfit by Israel and the U.S., possesses an armed force stronger than the Lebanese army.



Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon has announced that a Serbian peacekeeper serving in Lebanon died early Thursday after mortar fire on his position near Marjayoun in the country's southeast,.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement condemning the killing.



The UN chief welcomed the ceasefire deal struck in Washington, urging all parties to respect the agreement and comply with international law.



He called on Hezbollah to respect the Lebanese Government's authority and its exclusive control over weapons, and pressed Israel to withdraw fully from north of the Blue Line of separation. He expressed hope the deal would contribute to lasting peace.



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