

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A broadly mixed sentiment prevails in global markets amidst an uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Anxiety ahead of the payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday morning as well as fading enthusiasm towards Artificial Intelligence weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst expectations of a decline in payroll additions in May, implying a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note amidst cautious optimism about a potential Middle East resolution. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index declined amidst the U.S. dollar's weakness. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion as markets brace for the U.S. jobs data that could potentially sway the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading just below the flatline. Gold has also lost more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,668.80, up 0.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,561.60, down 0.30% Germany's DAX at 24,982.57, up 0.27% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,396.02, up 0.34% France's CAC 40 at 8,287.49, up 0.52% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,108.15, up 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,618.00, down 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,625.10, down 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,027.74, down 0.74% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,961.95, down 1.15% South Korea's KOSPI at 8160.59, down 5.54%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.21, down 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1641, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3475, up 0.35% USD/JPY at 159.92, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.7141, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.3868, down 0.29%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.477%, up 0.00% Germany at 3.0328%, up 0.29% France at 3.678%, up 0.25% U.K. at 4.9020%, up 0.02% Japan at 2.663%, down 0.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $94.90, down 0.14%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $92.72, down 0.34%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,491.67, down 0.30%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $72.84, down 1.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,713.95, down 0.40% Ethereum at $1,676.96, down 4.56% BNB at $595.27, down 0.15% XRP at $1.13, down 1.79% Solana at $66.55, down 3.10%



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