

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed with the support of 18 Republican lawmakers a sweeping legislation that includes major Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions package.



The Ukraine Support Act authorizes $1.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, $8 billion in arms sales, and imposes broad, sweeping new oil and gas sanctions against Russia.



The first major Ukraine-assistance package from Washington since 2024 was passed by a 226-195 vote, with 18 GOP Representatives defying party leadership.



California Rep. Kevin Kiley, an independent who frequently votes with the GOP, also favored the Bill.



The legislation targets Russian leaders and institutions, including top banks, oil and mining companies. The Ukraine Support Act imposes 500 percent tariffs on all imports from Russia, and bans the import of Russian crude oil to the country.



It is not clear if the Ukraine bill would pass in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed.



'Putin is counting on America to grow tired, divided, and distracted. Today, with a historic bipartisan vote, the House sent the opposite message,' said Fitzpatrick, Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.



'Now the Senate must follow suit, and work with our bipartisan group in the House to deliver the most comprehensive package possible to the President's desk for his immediate signature', said Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.



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