In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. (BGMS) - up 172% at $2.88 Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 94% at $44.28 Merlin, Inc. (MRLN)- up 33% at $9.56 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) - up 27% at $10.15 ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) - up 17% at $87.02 MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - up 15% at $2.84 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 13% at $17.85 Intelligent Group Limited (INTJ) - up 12% at $7.28 Argan, Inc. (AGX) - up 10% at $760.05 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - up 8% at $2.17

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 36% at $3.03 WF International Limited (WXM) - down 15% at $5.09 CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) - down 15% at $4.09 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 14% at $2.59 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - down 13% at $130.28 lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 13% at $108.60 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - down 13% at $2.76 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 12% at $3.57 Veru Inc. (VERU) - down 10% at $3.78 Xos, Inc. (XOS)- down 9% at $4.76

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:20 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX