Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA), a leading administrator of regulated benchmarks, has launched two new ICE Swap Rate Inflation Swap benchmarks.

The new benchmarks reference the U.K. Retail Prices Index (RPI) for GBP and the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices excluding tobacco (HICP ex-tobacco) for EUR, based on zero-coupon inflation index swaps. The RPI and HICP ex-tobacco are key U.K. and Eurozone indices which measure inflation by tracking the changing cost of a representative basket of goods and services.

ICE Swap Rate Inflation Swap benchmarks aim to provide market participants with robust, transparent reference rates for use in transactions and valuations. The GBP and EUR reference rates are calculated daily using the ICE Swap Rate Waterfall Methodology based on dealer-to-client data provided by Tradeweb and are published in tenors from 1 to 30 years.

"As a global leader in regulated benchmark administration, IBA is uniquely positioned to bring the same rigorous governance, data management and technology that underpins the existing ICE Swap Rate suite of benchmarks to the inflation swap market," said Clive de Ruig, President of IBA.

"Amid evolving inflationary pressures and shifting central bank policies across the U.K. and Eurozone, the demand for inflation risk management tools has grown, and ICE Swap Rate Inflation Swap benchmarks are designed to give market participants regulated, transparent reference rates to ensure certainty and predictability in inflation swap settlement," continued de Ruig.

In addition to ICE Swap Rate Inflation Swap benchmarks, IBA publishes ICE Swap Rate benchmarks based on swaps referencing EURIBOR, €STR, SONIA and SOFR, and swap spreads linked to SOFR. IBA also publishes SONIA spread-adjusted and SOFR spread-adjusted ICE Swap Rate settings.

ICE Swap Rate is designated as a "critical benchmark" under the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation and has been specified as a "significant benchmark" under the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

ICE Swap Rate benchmark settings are available under licence, including for redistribution, valuation and pricing activities and for use in transactions and financial products. Prospective licensees should contact IBA's licensing team at IBA-Licensing@ice.com.

About ICE Benchmark Administration

ICE Benchmark Administration is authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for the regulated activity of administering a benchmark under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation and is recognised by the European Securities and Markets Authority as an administrator of significant benchmarks located in a third country under the EU Benchmarks Regulation. IBA reserves all rights in the ICE Swap Rate benchmark methodology and settings. ICE Swap Rate and ICE Benchmark Administration are registered trademarks of IBA and/or its affiliates. The "SONIA" mark is used under licence from the Bank of England (the benchmark administrator of SONIA), and the use of such mark does not imply or express any approval or endorsement by the Bank of England. "Bank of England" and "SONIA" are registered trademarks of the Bank of England. IBA is not affiliated with the New York Fed. The New York Fed does not sanction, endorse, or recommend any products or services offered by IBA.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260605210555/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Jess Tatham

+44 7377 947136

jess.tatham@ice.com

media@ice.com



ICE Investor Relations Contact:

Steve Eagerton

+1 904 854 3683

steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com