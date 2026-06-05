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WKN: LEG111 | ISIN: DE000LEG1110 | Ticker-Symbol: LEG
Xetra
05.06.26 | 15:33
52,85 Euro
-1,22 % -0,65
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,7552,8016:07
52,8052,8516:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE52,85-1,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.