

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies added to losses in the past 24 hours as the disclosure of a critical bug related to the Zcash cryptocurrency exacerbated the prevailing bearish sentiment in the market. The uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East, anxiety ahead of the release of the crucial jobs data from the U.S., as well as worries about the AI investments dampened sentiment further, resulting in massive liquidations of crypto positions. Bitcoin dropped to a low of $61,112 in the past 24 hours while overall crypto market capitalization touched a low of $2.13 trillion during the same period.



The disclosure by Shielded Labs of a critical bug in privacy coin Zcash (ZEC) that existed for the past 4 years rattled crypto market sentiment considerably. According to researchers, the bug discovered in Zcash's private transaction system Orchard could have allowed infinite minting of fake ZEC inside the privacy pool, alarming markets.



Amidst the negative sentiment, crypto liquidations aggregated to $1.14 billion during the past 24 hours. Long positions liquidated amounted to $847 million.



Multiple negative catalysts amplified the fear and caution in the crypto market, resulting in the CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index dropping to 17 in the 'extreme fear' category. The index was at 20 (fear) a day ago and 33 (fear) a week ago.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined 2.2 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.13 trillion. Market capitalization of privacy coins has dropped 9.5 percent whereas the market capitalization of the AI & Big data category has plunged 6.6 percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.5 percent lower at $62,126.53. The current price is around 51 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 15.2 percent in the past week and 29 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 4.9 percent overnight as it traded at $1,660.27. The leading alternate coin is trading 66 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,791.53 and $1,653.26.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.81 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $589.32. BNB is trading 57 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency erased 2.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.11, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) tumbled 3.6 percent overnight to $65.95. SOL's current price is around 78 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.82 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3253. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 5.5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $61.94, around 18 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 4.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0838. DOGE is trading 89 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



36th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 15 percent.



18th ranked Zcash (ZEC) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of close to 45 percent.



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