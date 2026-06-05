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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 16:03
160,05 Euro
+2,24 % +3,50
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,90160,1516:13
159,85160,1016:10
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: AstraZeneca Celebrates Largest Transfer in NYSE History

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 5th

  • Investors are reacting to the May jobs report after the DOW climbed to a record close on Thursday.
  • AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) is celebrating its February transfer to the NYSE, the largest transfer by market capitalization in the NYSE's 234-year history.
    • NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of CEO Pascal Soriot's remarks.
    • CFO Dr. Aradhana Sarin will discuss the company's financial goals for 2030 in a live interview.
  • Shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) jumped by 27% in its NYSE trading debut on Thursday.
  • Stablecoin fintech RedotPay unveiled its first dedicated B2B product, RedotPay Connect, at Money20/20 Europe, which it says will reduce fees by 70% for global merchants.

Opening Bell
AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Futurecorp (NYSE: FTRA) celebrates bringing frontier economies onto public markets

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-astrazeneca-celebrates-largest-transfer-in-nyse-history-302792674.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.