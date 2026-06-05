Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 15:37
82,68 Euro
+1,25 % +1,02
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,7682,8616:12
82,6482,7816:10
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CVS Health: Thank you! Blessed Sacrament Affordable Housing Groundbreaking - Jamaica Plain, MA

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Last week, CVS Health proudly celebrated the Groundbreaking of Blessed Sacrament in Jamaica Plain, MA, alongside our colleagues, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, local leaders, community organizations, and development partners. This milestone marked the start of construction on the long-vacant Blessed Sacrament Church, beginning its new chapter in the community. Blessed Sacrament will be home to 55 affordable homes for families earning 30%, 50%, 60%, and 80% of the Area Median Income, thoughtfully designed to preserve the beauty of this former church.

Developed by Pennrose and Hyde Square Task Force, the redevelopment will preserve the building's historic façade while creating a multipurpose performance and community space. Once complete, the revitalized 71,000 square foot site, which has sat vacant since 2004, will serve as a cultural and community anchor for the Latin Quarter.

It was truly inspiring to celebrate this historic redevelopment with everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues who joined us and represented CVS Health and Aetna at the Groundbreaking.

CVS Health is proud to support developments like Blessed Sacrament, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and showcasing that housing is healthcare. Projects like this remind us of the lasting impact our work has in the neighborhoods where we live and serve. We cannot wait to celebrate together again at the Grand Opening in 2028!

Watch the ceremony program here.

Read about the Groundbreaking:

  • City of Boston Press Release

  • Pennrose News

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-blessed-sacrament-affordable-housing-groundbreak-1173654

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.