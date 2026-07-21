

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced avilability of common prescription medications for dogs and cats at its approximately 9000 pharmacy locations across the US.



The company said pet owners can fill their prescriptions for certain medications, such as antibiotics, allergy, flea and tick control, insulin, and pain relievers at their local CVS Pharmacy.



Pet prescriptions are eligible for many of the same services in the pharmacies as their owners', automatic refills and prescription syncing, thereby making ongoing care simple.



Pet owners could could also ask their veterinarian to contact the pharmacy directly. Once the pharmacy receives the prescription, the pet owners can receive them in-store or via delivery service, if eligible.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.38 percent down at $109.09.



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