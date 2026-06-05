Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are pleased to see that the implementation of certain favorable policies this year has boosted the vitality of China's tourism market," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, our business continued to maintain steady growth, with net revenues increasing by 12.8% year-over-year. At the same time, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter. This year, we will continue strengthening both our product supply chain and sales channel capabilities. Leveraging our industry experience and strengths, we will maintain our focus on providing customers with more high-quality products and services. We will continue to uphold an open and collaborative approach by extending our products, services and technological capabilities to our partners across channels, working together to help more travelers enjoy simple and comfortable travel experiences."

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenues were RMB132.6 million (US$19.2 million[1]) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB109.7 million (US$15.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.

were RMB109.7 million (US$15.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours. Other revenues were RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8980 on March 31, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB59.0 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6% from the corresponding period in 2025. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 44.5% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 41.0% in the corresponding period in 2025.

Gross profit was RMB73.6 million (US$10.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating expenses were RMB77.3 million (US$11.2 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.6 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the first quarter of 2026.

were RMB13.6 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the first quarter of 2026. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB50.5 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.1% in the first quarter of 2026.

were RMB50.5 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.1% in the first quarter of 2026. General and administrative expenses were RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.7%. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net recorded in the first quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the first quarter of 2026.

Loss from operations was RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a loss from operations of RMB10.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Net income was RMB0.2 million (US$32.8 thousand) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB5.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.0 billion (US$147.7 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, Tuniu expects to generate RMB134.9 million to RMB141.6 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2025. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares.

Effective April 22, 2026, the Company changed its ADS ratio from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares.

As of May 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 0.6 million ADSs (on a post-ratio change basis) for approximately US$4.9 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on June 5, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on June 5, 2026) to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:





United States 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905945 Chinese mainland 4001-201203 International 1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through June 12, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States 1-855-669-9658 International 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 9936168

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 207,228

217,057

31,467 Restricted cash 10,222

9,476

1,374 Short-term investments 853,704

745,577

108,086 Accounts receivable, net 66,834

63,739

9,240 Amounts due from related parties 1,293

1,060

154 Prepayments and other current assets, net 157,558

140,154

20,318 Total current assets 1,296,839

1,177,063

170,639











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 227,012

208,097

30,168 Property and equipment, net 18,860

17,780

2,578 Intangible assets, net 19,645

19,029

2,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,873

6,254

907 Other non-current assets 30,754

30,663

4,445 Total non-current assets 303,144

281,823

40,857 Total assets 1,599,983

1,458,886

211,496











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 35

-

- Accounts and notes payable 219,440

232,280

33,674 Amounts due to related parties 980

1,607

233 Salary and welfare payable 19,594

17,976

2,606 Taxes payable 4,077

3,219

467 Advances from customers 184,461

131,944

19,128 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,340

3,391

492 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 204,388

112,420

16,299 Total current liabilities 636,315

502,837

72,899











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,023

941

136 Deferred tax liabilities 4,534

4,390

636 Total non-current liabilities 5,557

5,331

772 Total liabilities 641,872

508,168

73,671











Equity









Ordinary shares 219

219

32 Less: Treasury stock (82,474)

(87,332)

(12,660) Additional paid-in capital 9,122,119

9,123,422

1,322,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 307,446

303,382

43,981 Accumulated deficit (8,317,009)

(8,316,343)

(1,205,617) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,301

1,023,348

148,354 Noncontrolling interests (72,190)

(72,630)

(10,529) Total equity 958,111

950,718

137,825 Total liabilities and equity 1,599,983

1,458,886

211,496













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 98,969

102,090

109,675

15,900 Others 18,547

21,454

22,914

3,322 Net revenues 117,516

123,544

132,589

19,222 Cost of revenues (48,169)

(53,503)

(59,033)

(8,558) Gross profit 69,347

70,041

73,556

10,664















Operating expenses













Research and product development (14,528)

(12,314)

(13,556)

(1,965) Sales and marketing (43,188)

(44,144)

(50,488)

(7,319) General and administrative (22,755)

(12,836)

(13,483)

(1,955) Other operating income 326

328

223

32 Total operating expenses (80,145)

(68,966)

(77,304)

(11,207) (Loss)/income from operations (10,798)

1,075

(3,748)

(543) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income, net 7,829

1,749

5,692

825 Interest expense (551)

(312)

(211)

(31) Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net (1,521)

(644)

328

48 Other (loss)/income, net (364)

247

(2,847)

(413) (Loss)/income before income tax expense (5,405)

2,115

(786)

(114) Income tax expense (52)

(474)

(100)

(14) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 105

(105)

1,112

161 Net (loss)/income (5,352)

1,536

226

33 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (654)

(10)

(440)

(64) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Tuniu Corporation (4,698)

1,546

666

97















Net (loss)/income (5,352)

1,536

226

33 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (861)

(2,213)

(4,064)

(589) Comprehensive loss (6,213)

(677)

(3,838)

(556)















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.01)

0.00

0.00

0.00 Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.30)

0.00

0.00

0.00















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic (loss)/income per share 348,847,377

331,409,074

326,212,384

326,212,384 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing diluted (loss)/income per share 348,847,377

333,434,286

328,033,049

328,033,049 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing basic

(loss)/income per share 11,628,246

11,046,969

10,873,746

10,873,746 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted

(loss)/income per share 11,628,246

11,114,476

10,934,435

10,934,435















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 65

65

63

9 Research and product development 65

65

63

9 Sales and marketing 31

32

30

4 General and administrative 1,230

1,237

1,191

173 Total 1,391

1,399

1,347

195















*The Company changed the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares

to current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares, effective April 22, 2026. Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted has been

retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the current ADS ratio.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands)





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of Acquired

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

Intangible Assets

of Property and Equipment, net

Result



















Loss from operations (3,748)

1,347

591

-

(1,810)



















Net income 226

1,347

591

-

2,164



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 666

1,347

591

-

2,604









































Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of Acquired

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

Intangible Assets

of Property and Equipment, net

Result



















Income from operations 1,075

1,399

591

-

3,065



















Net income 1,536

1,399

591

-

3,526



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 1,546

1,399

591

-

3,536









































Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of Acquired

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

Intangible Assets

of Property and Equipment, net

Result



















Loss from operations (10,798)

1,391

764

3,316

(5,327)



















Net (loss)/income (5,352)

1,391

764

3,316

119



















Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation (4,698)

1,391

764

3,316

773

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation