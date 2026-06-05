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WKN: A427JD | ISIN: US89977P2056 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TU
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 09:12
4,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TUNIU CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TUNIU CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7204,96017:35
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are pleased to see that the implementation of certain favorable policies this year has boosted the vitality of China's tourism market," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, our business continued to maintain steady growth, with net revenues increasing by 12.8% year-over-year. At the same time, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter. This year, we will continue strengthening both our product supply chain and sales channel capabilities. Leveraging our industry experience and strengths, we will maintain our focus on providing customers with more high-quality products and services. We will continue to uphold an open and collaborative approach by extending our products, services and technological capabilities to our partners across channels, working together to help more travelers enjoy simple and comfortable travel experiences."

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenues were RMB132.6 million (US$19.2 million[1]) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8% from the corresponding period in 2025.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB109.7 million (US$15.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5% from the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8980 on March 31, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB59.0 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6% from the corresponding period in 2025. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 44.5% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 41.0% in the corresponding period in 2025.

Gross profit was RMB73.6 million (US$10.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Operating expenses were RMB77.3 million (US$11.2 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5% from the corresponding period in 2025.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB13.6 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB50.5 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.1% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.7%. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net recorded in the first quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in the first quarter of 2026.

Loss from operations was RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a loss from operations of RMB10.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Net income was RMB0.2 million (US$32.8 thousand) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB5.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.0 billion (US$147.7 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, Tuniu expects to generate RMB134.9 million to RMB141.6 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2025. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares.

Effective April 22, 2026, the Company changed its ADS ratio from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares.

As of May 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 0.6 million ADSs (on a post-ratio change basis) for approximately US$4.9 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on June 5, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on June 5, 2026) to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:



United States

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905945

Chinese mainland

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through June 12, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

United States

1-855-669-9658

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 9936168

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income/(loss) from operations, net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2026


RMB


RMB


US$







ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

207,228


217,057


31,467

Restricted cash

10,222


9,476


1,374

Short-term investments

853,704


745,577


108,086

Accounts receivable, net

66,834


63,739


9,240

Amounts due from related parties

1,293


1,060


154

Prepayments and other current assets, net

157,558


140,154


20,318

Total current assets

1,296,839


1,177,063


170,639







Non-current assets






Long-term investments

227,012


208,097


30,168

Property and equipment, net

18,860


17,780


2,578

Intangible assets, net

19,645


19,029


2,759

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,873


6,254


907

Other non-current assets

30,754


30,663


4,445

Total non-current assets

303,144


281,823


40,857

Total assets

1,599,983


1,458,886


211,496







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

35


-


-

Accounts and notes payable

219,440


232,280


33,674

Amounts due to related parties

980


1,607


233

Salary and welfare payable

19,594


17,976


2,606

Taxes payable

4,077


3,219


467

Advances from customers

184,461


131,944


19,128

Operating lease liabilities, current

3,340


3,391


492

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

204,388


112,420


16,299

Total current liabilities

636,315


502,837


72,899







Non-current liabilities






Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,023


941


136

Deferred tax liabilities

4,534


4,390


636

Total non-current liabilities

5,557


5,331


772

Total liabilities

641,872


508,168


73,671







Equity






Ordinary shares

219


219


32

Less: Treasury stock

(82,474)


(87,332)


(12,660)

Additional paid-in capital

9,122,119


9,123,422


1,322,618

Accumulated other comprehensive income

307,446


303,382


43,981

Accumulated deficit

(8,317,009)


(8,316,343)


(1,205,617)

Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity

1,030,301


1,023,348


148,354

Noncontrolling interests

(72,190)


(72,630)


(10,529)

Total equity

958,111


950,718


137,825

Total liabilities and equity

1,599,983


1,458,886


211,496







Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share information)


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2026


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$









Revenues








Packaged tours

98,969


102,090


109,675


15,900

Others

18,547


21,454


22,914


3,322

Net revenues

117,516


123,544


132,589


19,222

Cost of revenues

(48,169)


(53,503)


(59,033)


(8,558)

Gross profit

69,347


70,041


73,556


10,664









Operating expenses








Research and product development

(14,528)


(12,314)


(13,556)


(1,965)

Sales and marketing

(43,188)


(44,144)


(50,488)


(7,319)

General and administrative

(22,755)


(12,836)


(13,483)


(1,955)

Other operating income

326


328


223


32

Total operating expenses

(80,145)


(68,966)


(77,304)


(11,207)

(Loss)/income from operations

(10,798)


1,075


(3,748)


(543)

Other income/(expenses)








Interest and investment income, net

7,829


1,749


5,692


825

Interest expense

(551)


(312)


(211)


(31)

Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(1,521)


(644)


328


48

Other (loss)/income, net

(364)


247


(2,847)


(413)

(Loss)/income before income tax expense

(5,405)


2,115


(786)


(114)

Income tax expense

(52)


(474)


(100)


(14)

Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

105


(105)


1,112


161

Net (loss)/income

(5,352)


1,536


226


33

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(654)


(10)


(440)


(64)

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Tuniu Corporation

(4,698)


1,546


666


97









Net (loss)/income

(5,352)


1,536


226


33

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:








Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(861)


(2,213)


(4,064)


(589)

Comprehensive loss

(6,213)


(677)


(3,838)


(556)









Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted

(0.01)


0.00


0.00


0.00

Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*

(0.30)


0.00


0.00


0.00









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic (loss)/income per share

348,847,377


331,409,074


326,212,384


326,212,384

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing diluted (loss)/income per share

348,847,377


333,434,286


328,033,049


328,033,049

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing basic
(loss)/income per share

11,628,246


11,046,969


10,873,746


10,873,746

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted
(loss)/income per share

11,628,246


11,114,476


10,934,435


10,934,435









Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:








Cost of revenues

65


65


63


9

Research and product development

65


65


63


9

Sales and marketing

31


32


30


4

General and administrative

1,230


1,237


1,191


173

Total

1,391


1,399


1,347


195









*The Company changed the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares from the previous ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares
to current ratio of one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares, effective April 22, 2026. Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted has been
retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the current ADS ratio.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands)












Quarter Ended March 31, 2026


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of Acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


Intangible Assets


of Property and Equipment, net


Result











Loss from operations

(3,748)


1,347


591


-


(1,810)











Net income

226


1,347


591


-


2,164











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

666


1,347


591


-


2,604






















Quarter Ended December 31, 2025


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of Acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


Intangible Assets


of Property and Equipment, net


Result











Income from operations

1,075


1,399


591


-


3,065











Net income

1,536


1,399


591


-


3,526











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

1,546


1,399


591


-


3,536






















Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


GAAP Result


Share-based


Amortization of Acquired


Impairment


Non-GAAP



Compensation


Intangible Assets


of Property and Equipment, net


Result











Loss from operations

(10,798)


1,391


764


3,316


(5,327)











Net (loss)/income

(5,352)


1,391


764


3,316


119











Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
Corporation

(4,698)


1,391


764


3,316


773

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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