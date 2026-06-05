Trulieve Cannabis Corp.: Trulieve Announces Uplist to NYSE

Subordinate Voting Shares expected to begin trading under ticker "TRLV" on Wednesday, June 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that its subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The Subordinate Voting Shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "TRLV" at the opening of trading on June 10, 2026.

"As the first U.S. cannabis company to list on a major U.S. exchange, we are excited for the opportunity to expand our shareholder base, increase liquidity, and raise awareness for the benefits of medical marijuana. Common sense action by President Trump to reclassify medical marijuana to Schedule III paved the way for this historic milestone," said Kim Rivers, Founder and CEO of Trulieve. "Uplisting to the NYSE is a major advancement for Trulieve and the industry."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche reclassified medical marijuana to Schedule III in April 2026, following an Executive Order by President Trump in December 2025. The final order issued in April rescheduled state licensed medical marijuana products and created a pathway for Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") registration for state licensed medical marijuana businesses under the treaty authority pursuant to the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

Following medical marijuana rescheduling, Trulieve completed a corporate restructuring and investment by a third party resulting in the deconsolidation of operations in markets serving both medical and adult use customers. Trulieve's remaining consolidated operations consist only of state licensed medical marijuana facilities and include 206 medical marijuana dispensaries supported by 3.5 million square feet of production capacity registered with the DEA.

"Since inception, Trulieve has focused on serving medical patients with compassion, care, and high quality products," said Kim Rivers. "With robust cash generation and meaningful catalysts ahead including expansion in Georgia and Texas, Trulieve is well positioned to deliver on our promise to increase access to medical cannabis for U.S. patients."

The Company anticipates the Subordinate Voting Shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TRUL" and the OTCQX under the symbol "TCNNF" until the close of market on June 9, 2026. Current shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action prior to the Company's expected listing on the NYSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include, among other things, statements regarding the expected listing of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the NYSE and delisting from the CSE and OTCQX, expansion of the Company's shareholder base, enhanced liquidity of the Subordinate Voting Shares and expansion in the states of Georgia and Texas. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates", and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is currently listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and currently trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

X: @Trulieve

Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.