Brown & Brown, Inc.: Brown & Brown strengthens private equity and M&A services capabilities, appoints Corey Lewis as retail global head of tax insurance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. ("the Company") today announced the appointment of Corey Lewis as retail global head of tax insurance, joining the firm's private equity and M&A services practice. Based in New York, Lewis will report to Neil Krauter and lead the continued expansion of Brown & Brown's transactional tax capabilities globally.

In this newly established leadership role, Lewis will be responsible for building and leading a specialized team focused on delivering transactional tax solutions that support clients navigating increasingly complex mergers and acquisitions, potential tax exposures, evolving transaction structures, and the tax credit landscape. His appointment further strengthens Brown & Brown's commitment to investing in the specialized capabilities needed to help customers around the world address emerging risks and opportunities across the deal landscape.

"Corey brings deep specialization, entrepreneurial leadership, and a strong track record of building market-leading solutions that deliver meaningful value to customers," said Neil Krauter, senior leader within the Company's private equity and M&A services practice. "As transaction structures continue to evolve and customers face increasing complexity, Corey's experience and market insight will further strengthen our ability to provide innovative, specialized solutions while accelerating our long-term growth strategy."

Lewis joins Brown & Brown from Aon, where he most recently served as a managing director and a member of the North America Transaction Solutions Operating Committee. Throughout his career, Lewis has established himself as a recognized industry leader and trusted advisor in the tax transactional risk solutions space. He has been featured in leading industry publications and is a frequent speaker at conferences and customer forums focused on tax insurance and transaction trends. He has also been recognized multiple times by Risk & Insurance magazine as both a Power Broker and Rising Star.

"Brown & Brown continues to invest in talent and specialized experience that enhance our ability to serve customers and trading partners," said Lewis. "I am excited to join an organization with such a strong culture and entrepreneurial mindset, and I look forward to building a differentiated tax transactional platform that supports customers around the world."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning more than 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

jenny.goco@bbrown.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9eb8f01-ae5e-4211-a9c4-bce0c29c6221

Corey Lewis Brown & Brown, Inc.

Corey Lewis Brown & Brown, Inc.