OTC Markets Group Welcomes TelyRx Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY; OTCQX: TELYF), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

TelyRx Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TELYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform. Connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 450 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories, the company fulfills prescriptions through licensed retail pharmacies in Florida and Texas, delivering essential medication directly with no friction, no delays, and no barriers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com