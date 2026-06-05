

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of nutrition, metabolism, and eating behavior experts from across Europe has questioned the common belief that all ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are harmful to health.



In a Perspective article published in the journal Science, researchers reviewed five clinical trials conducted in the US, UK, Denmark, and Japan that examined the impact of UPFs on obesity and health. The team included experts from the University of Liverpool, the University of Copenhagen, and Wageningen University.



While several studies have linked UPFs to weight gain and obesity, the researchers argued that current evidence does not prove that food processing itself is the cause of these health problems.



According to the authors, many UPFs share characteristics that may encourage overeating, such as soft textures that make foods easier and faster to eat, high calorie density, high levels of saturated fat and salt, and low amounts of fiber and protein.



The researchers said these factors can affect health regardless of whether a food is ultra-processed or not. They also noted that existing studies may not have paid enough attention to how softer foods and faster eating speeds contribute to excessive calorie intake.



The authors further pointed out that the UPF category covers a wide range of foods. While some ultra-processed foods are nutritionally poor, others can provide important health benefits.



Professor Faidon Magkos highlighted that foods such as fortified wholegrain bread, probiotic yogurt, and plant-based milk are often classified as UPFs, even though they contain valuable nutrients and may support good health.



The researchers said future studies should focus on specific food-processing techniques, such as extrusion, emulsification, and fractionation, while keeping the nutritional content the same. This would help scientists better understand whether processing itself has any direct impact on health.



Based on the evidence available today, the authors recommend that public health policies should focus less on how much a food is processed and more on whether it is high in calories, low in nutrients, and easy to overconsume.



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