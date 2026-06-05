Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2026.

TSX welcomed 67 new issuers in May 2026, compared with 29 in the previous month and 25 in May 2025. The new listings were 47 exchange traded products, 15 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), two technology companies, one clean technology company, one mining company and one financial services company. Total financings raised in May 2026 increased 22% compared to the previous month, and were up 5% compared to May 2025. The total number of financings in May 2026 was 77, compared with 41 the previous month and 41 in May 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were four new issuers on TSXV in May 2026, compared with three in the previous month and seven in May 2025. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies, one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2026 increased 24% compared to the previous month, and were up 156% compared to May 2025. There were 93 financings in May 2026, compared with 125 in the previous month and 83 in May 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Issuers Listed 2,238 2,176 1,901 New Issuers Listed 67 29 25 IPOs 56 23 24 Graduates from TSXV 2 4 0 Issues Listed 2,896 2,831 2,549 IPO Financings Raised $159,369,850 $345,710,647 $110,235,050 Secondary Financings Raised $761,362,906 $280,724,996 $693,175,298 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,908,750 $134,012,360 $81,923,725 Total Financings Raised $926,641,506 $760,448,003 $885,334,073 Total Number of Financings 77 41 41 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,947,691,510,650 $6,765,632,925,759 $5,308,651,801,156

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 178 115 +54.8 IPOs 149 98 +52.0 Graduates from TSXV 11 4 +175.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,125,913,293 $528,954,501 +112.9 Secondary Financings Raised $6,690,251,457 $3,098,382,538 +115.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $283,671,110 $1,090,569,365 -74.0 Total Financings Raised $8,099,835,860 $4,717,906,404 +71.7 Total Number of Financings 281 224 +25.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,947,691,510,650 $5,308,651,801,156 +30.9

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 Issuers Listed 1,718 1,722 1,808 New Issuers Listed 4 3 7 IPOs 2 0 1 Graduates to TSX 2 4 0 Issues Listed 1,775 1,780 1,874 IPO Financings Raised $950,000 $0 $1,017,070 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $361,674,211 $132,250,050 $18,101,993 Supplemental Financings Raised $674,734,495 $703,476,426 $385,434,193 Total Financings Raised $1,037,358,706 $835,726,476 $404,553,256 Total Number of Financings 93 125 83 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,850,758,292 $141,082,191,783 $101,471,291,422

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 17 17 NC IPOs 3 3 NC Graduates to TSX 11 4 +175.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,283,000 $1,534,570 -16.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,720,628,579 $372,802,658 +361.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,360,915,184 $2,209,247,933 +97.4 Total Financings Raised $6,082,826,763 $2,583,585,161 +135.4 Total Number of Financings 661 468 +41.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,850,758,292 $101,471,291,422 +40.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Abaxx Technologies Inc. ABXX Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ACT Amphenol CDR (CAD Hedged) APH CoreWeave CDR (CAD Hedged) CRWV Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Small Cap Growth ETF CCUS Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF CCUL Counterpoint Global CIBC Global Permanence ETF CCGP Counterpoint Global CIBC International Permanence ETF CCIP D.R. Horton CDR (CAD Hedged) DHI Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF DUIG Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund FFAB Fidelity Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund FEMO Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund FGCV Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund FMAB Freeport-McMoRan CDR (CAD Hedged) FCXS Global Real Assets Trust GLRA Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF DIVY, DIVY.U Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF CMCC Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity ETF COMX Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF CMCL Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF SVCL Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF SVCC Global X Silver Miners Index ETF SLVX Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF URCC Hamilton Canadian Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF CMAX Hamilton International Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF IMAX HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE Intuit CDR (CAD Hedged) INTU JPMorgan Income Active ETF JPIE JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged JPQH JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged JEPH KLA CDR (CAD Hedged) KLAC Lam Research CDR (CAD Hedged) LRCX Marvell Technology CDR (CAD Hedged) MRV Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio NMBL Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio NMEQ Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio NMGR Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio NMMO NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund NBBX NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund NBCG NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund NBCX NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund NBEM NBI International Equity Index Fund NBIX NBI International Value Fund NBIV NBI SmartData Global Equity Fund NSDG NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund NBUX Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO Ninepoint Cash Management Fund NSAV Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND Ninepoint Energy Fund NNRG Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF Northrop Grumman CDR (CAD Hedged) NOC Quanta Services CDR (CAD Hedged) PWRS Sandisk CDR (CAD Hedged) SNDK SavvyLong (2X) PLTR ETF PLTU SavvyLong (2X) HOOD ETF RBNU SavvyLong (2X) META ETF METU Silver Tiger Metals Inc. SLVR Stryker CDR (CAD Hedged) SYK TD Alternative Commodities Pool TCOM TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund TCCB TD Short Term Bond Fund TSTB TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund TUST T-Mobile CDR (CAD Hedged) TMUS Vertiv CDR (CAD Hedged) VRT Western Digital CDR (CAD Hedged) WDC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AF3 Capital Corp. AFC.P American Tungsten Corp. TUNG SCD Capital Corp. SMCD.P Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300367

Source: TMX Group Limited