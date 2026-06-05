Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2026.
TSX welcomed 67 new issuers in May 2026, compared with 29 in the previous month and 25 in May 2025. The new listings were 47 exchange traded products, 15 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), two technology companies, one clean technology company, one mining company and one financial services company. Total financings raised in May 2026 increased 22% compared to the previous month, and were up 5% compared to May 2025. The total number of financings in May 2026 was 77, compared with 41 the previous month and 41 in May 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were four new issuers on TSXV in May 2026, compared with three in the previous month and seven in May 2025. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies, one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2026 increased 24% compared to the previous month, and were up 156% compared to May 2025. There were 93 financings in May 2026, compared with 125 in the previous month and 83 in May 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|May 2026
|April 2026
|May 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,238
|2,176
|1,901
|New Issuers Listed
|67
|29
|25
|IPOs
|56
|23
|24
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|4
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,896
|2,831
|2,549
|IPO Financings Raised
|$159,369,850
|$345,710,647
|$110,235,050
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$761,362,906
|$280,724,996
|$693,175,298
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$5,908,750
|$134,012,360
|$81,923,725
|Total Financings Raised
|$926,641,506
|$760,448,003
|$885,334,073
|Total Number of Financings
|77
|41
|41
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,947,691,510,650
|$6,765,632,925,759
|$5,308,651,801,156
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|178
|115
|+54.8
|IPOs
|149
|98
|+52.0
|Graduates from TSXV
|11
|4
|+175.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,125,913,293
|$528,954,501
|+112.9
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$6,690,251,457
|$3,098,382,538
|+115.9
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$283,671,110
|$1,090,569,365
|-74.0
|Total Financings Raised
|$8,099,835,860
|$4,717,906,404
|+71.7
|Total Number of Financings
|281
|224
|+25.4
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,947,691,510,650
|$5,308,651,801,156
|+30.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|May 2026
|April 2026
|May 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,718
|1,722
|1,808
|New Issuers Listed
|4
|3
|7
|IPOs
|2
|0
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|4
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,775
|1,780
|1,874
|IPO Financings Raised
|$950,000
|$0
|$1,017,070
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$361,674,211
|$132,250,050
|$18,101,993
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$674,734,495
|$703,476,426
|$385,434,193
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,037,358,706
|$835,726,476
|$404,553,256
|Total Number of Financings
|93
|125
|83
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,850,758,292
|$141,082,191,783
|$101,471,291,422
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|17
|17
|NC
|IPOs
|3
|3
|NC
|Graduates to TSX
|11
|4
|+175.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,283,000
|$1,534,570
|-16.4
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,720,628,579
|$372,802,658
|+361.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$4,360,915,184
|$2,209,247,933
|+97.4
|Total Financings Raised
|$6,082,826,763
|$2,583,585,161
|+135.4
|Total Number of Financings
|661
|468
|+41.2
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,850,758,292
|$101,471,291,422
|+40.8
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Abaxx Technologies Inc.
|ABXX
|Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.
|ACT
|Amphenol CDR (CAD Hedged)
|APH
|CoreWeave CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CRWV
|Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Small Cap Growth ETF
|CCUS
|Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF
|CCUL
|Counterpoint Global CIBC Global Permanence ETF
|CCGP
|Counterpoint Global CIBC International Permanence ETF
|CCIP
|D.R. Horton CDR (CAD Hedged)
|DHI
|Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF
|DUIG
|Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund
|FFAB
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
|FEMO
|Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund
|FGCV
|Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund
|FMAB
|Freeport-McMoRan CDR (CAD Hedged)
|FCXS
|Global Real Assets Trust
|GLRA
|Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|DIVY, DIVY.U
|Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF
|CMCC
|Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity ETF
|COMX
|Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF
|CMCL
|Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF
|SVCL
|Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF
|SVCC
|Global X Silver Miners Index ETF
|SLVX
|Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF
|URCC
|Hamilton Canadian Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF
|CMAX
|Hamilton International Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF
|IMAX
|HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.
|HIVE
|Intuit CDR (CAD Hedged)
|INTU
|JPMorgan Income Active ETF
|JPIE
|JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged
|JPQH
|JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged
|JEPH
|KLA CDR (CAD Hedged)
|KLAC
|Lam Research CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LRCX
|Marvell Technology CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MRV
|Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio
|NMBL
|Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio
|NMEQ
|Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio
|NMGR
|Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio
|NMMO
|NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund
|NBBX
|NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund
|NBCG
|NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund
|NBCX
|NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|NBEM
|NBI International Equity Index Fund
|NBIX
|NBI International Value Fund
|NBIV
|NBI SmartData Global Equity Fund
|NSDG
|NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund
|NBUX
|Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund
|NACO
|Ninepoint Cash Management Fund
|NSAV
|Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund
|NBND
|Ninepoint Energy Fund
|NNRG
|Ninepoint Energy Income Fund
|NRGI
|Ninepoint Target Income Fund
|TIF
|Northrop Grumman CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NOC
|Quanta Services CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PWRS
|Sandisk CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SNDK
|SavvyLong (2X) PLTR ETF
|PLTU
|SavvyLong (2X) HOOD ETF
|RBNU
|SavvyLong (2X) META ETF
|METU
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|SLVR
|Stryker CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SYK
|TD Alternative Commodities Pool
|TCOM
|TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund
|TCCB
|TD Short Term Bond Fund
|TSTB
|TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund
|TUST
|T-Mobile CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TMUS
|Vertiv CDR (CAD Hedged)
|VRT
|Western Digital CDR (CAD Hedged)
|WDC
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AF3 Capital Corp.
|AFC.P
|American Tungsten Corp.
|TUNG
|SCD Capital Corp.
|SMCD.P
|Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
|VMAR
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300367
Source: TMX Group Limited