This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports security transactions in Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") including public market sales today, on a direct basis, in the total quantity of 5,850,000 common shares (the "Divested Shares").

The Divested Shares trigger an Early Warning Report (Form 62-103F1) posted to SEDAR+ (referenced hereby) and this required news release.

Prior to the Divested Shares, the Acquiror also had 350,000 stock options (0.69% diluted), expire in their ordinary course on June 3, 2026 (the "Stock Option Expiration").

Before both the Stock Option Expiration and selling the Divested Shares, the Acquiror directly held 5,850,000 common shares then representing approximately 11.58% of the Issuer (alongside 14,200,000 share warrants, held directly and indirectly, and 700,000 stock options, held directly, then a 31.71% diluted holding, if altogether exercised).

After the Stock Option Expiration and selling the Divested Shares, the Acquiror holds no common shares of the Issuer, 14,200,000 share warrants, held directly and indirectly, and 350,000 stock options, held directly (the warrants and options a 22.35% diluted holding, if altogether exercised).

The Divested Shares (representing approximately 11.58% of the Issuer's common shares based on the Issuer reporting 50,539,169 shares outstanding) were sold for an average price of $0.005 per share (aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $29,250).

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300411

Source: Ryan Kalt