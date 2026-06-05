

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyze Labs is recalling about 321,360 of its Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras in the U.S. and another 2,560 in Canada because of a fire risk associated with improperly assembled instructions.



This recall affects the lithium-ion battery-powered Wyze Solar Cam Pan Security Camera, which is an outdoor model designed with motorized pan-and-tilt capabilities and an integrated solar panel.



A recall notice released on June 4, 2026, states that consumers might accidentally use the incorrect mounting screw for attaching the solar panel. This mistake could potentially puncture the battery's metal casing, leading to overheating, which poses risks of fire, explosion, injury, and property damage.



Wyze reported 13 cases of overheating cameras, including six instances where units either exploded or caught fire. There have also been six reports of customers experiencing minor burns.



Customers are urged to stop using the recalled cameras right away and to check if their device is part of the recall through Wyze's program.



The company is offering those affected a free replacement camera with a solar panel accessory, a full refund, or a gift card that matches the original purchase price. To receive a remedy, customers must confirm they've disposed of the recalled device.



These cameras, which are sold in white under model number WYZESCPWH, were available at retailers like Home Depot, Micro Center, Best Buy, Amazon, Temu, Wyze's own website, and others from October 2025 to April 2026, usually priced around $80.



Since the product includes a recalled lithium-ion battery, consumers should avoid throwing it in regular trash or standard recycling bins and should instead follow local hazardous waste disposal guidelines.



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