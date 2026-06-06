

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), has released new data from the first real-world, decentralized study evaluating the quality of life impacts of Huntington's disease (HD) chorea. The study assessed patient- and caregiver-reported outcomes and examined the effect of AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR on symptom management. Findings showed that treatment with these therapies led to meaningful improvements in chorea symptoms, which translated into better quality of life across multiple domains.



Survey data highlighted the daily burden of HD chorea, with more than 68% of patients reporting interference with social life or emotional wellbeing. Caregivers also felt the impact, with up to 83% noting disruption to their own daily lives. Following treatment, most patients (60-71%) reported improvements in movement-related quality of life measures, and caregivers observed reduced impact on their routines as chorea symptoms lessened.



These real-world results reinforce Teva's commitment to advancing innovative treatment options that improve the lives of individuals living with HD chorea and provide meaningful support for their caregivers. TEVA)



TEVA closed Friday's regular trading at $34.19 down $0.24 or 0.70%.



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