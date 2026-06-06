

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to a fresh 5-week high of 160.34 against the yen, near 2-month highs of 1.1517 against the euro and 0.7968 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.3330 against the pound, from an early 1-week low of 1.3483.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the euro, 0.81 against the franc and 1.30 against the pound.



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