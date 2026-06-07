

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new results showing that women with obesity or overweight who took the highest dose of Foundayo achieved significant weight loss at every stage of menopause. These findings are based on post-hoc analyses of more than 1,500 female participants in the ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 clinical trials.



In the ATTAIN-1 study, women in perimenopause lost up to 30.4 lbs (14.4%), while those in post-menopause lost up to 28.2 lbs (14.1%). These results highlight the effectiveness of Foundayo in supporting weight management during different phases of menopause.



In ATTAIN-2, women taking Foundayo experienced significant weight loss across all stages of menopause, even when living with type 2 diabetes - a condition that often makes weight reduction more challenging.



Across both studies, participants also saw meaningful reductions in waist circumference, an important measure linked to reduced abdominal fat and lower cardiometabolic risk.



This data underscores Foundayo's potential as a unique oral GLP-1 therapy that delivers consistent benefits for women navigating the challenges of menopause and metabolic health.



Foundayo (orforglipron) is FDA-approved for adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Foundayo is a once-daily small molecule (non-peptide) oral glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that can be taken any time of the day without restrictions on food and water intake. Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed by Lilly in 2018.



In addition to chronic weight management, orforglipron is being studied as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis knee pain, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and stress urinary incontinence.



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