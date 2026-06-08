

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - in line with expectations and steady from the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.8 percent - missing forecasts for 2.1 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Capital spending was down 0.7 percent on quarter, missing expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent, which also would have been unchanged.



External demand was unchanged at 0.3 percent, as was private consumption.



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