WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey, The Hashgraph Group and Hedera Launch QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform on the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace

Press Release: WISeKey, The Hashgraph Group and Hedera Launch QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform on the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace

WISeKey, The Hashgraph Group and Hedera Launch QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform on the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace

First Quantum Security Service to Launch Within SEALCOIN's Dedicated Quantum Marketplace, Enabling Organizations to Assess and Prepare for Quantum-Era Cybersecurity Risks

Geneva, Switzerland -- June 8, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, today announced the launch of a dedicated Quantum Marketplace within the SEALCOIN platform and the introduction of its flagship application, the QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform. Developed in collaboration with The Hashgraph Group (THG) and Hedera, the platform is designed to help enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure operators evaluate, monitor and mitigate cybersecurity risks associated with the emergence of quantum computing.

As quantum computers advance toward the capability of breaking traditional public-key cryptography systems such as RSA and ECC, cybersecurity experts worldwide are warning of the approaching "Q-Day", the moment when existing digital security infrastructures could become vulnerable to quantum attacks. The consequences could affect financial systems, critical infrastructure, government communications, healthcare networks, digital identities, IoT ecosystems and blockchain technologies.

The QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform combines artificial intelligence, blockchain transparency and post-quantum security expertise to provide organizations with a comprehensive evaluation of their readiness for the quantum era.

The platform represents a dedicated service offering within the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace, a specilized environment for quantum-era cybersecurity, post-quantum cryptography, quantum risk assessment, secure digital identity and future quantum-enabled services.

Through the marketplace, enterprises, governments, researchers and technology providers will be able to access specialized quantum readiness services, security assessments, compliance reporting tools, post-quantum migration capabilities and future quantum-secure applications using QAIT as the native utility and settlement token.

Built on Hedera's enterprise-grade and quantum-secure distributed ledger technology and supported by The Hashgraph Group's technology engineering team and the wider Hedera global innovation ecosystem, the platform will enable organizations to:

1. Assess their exposure to quantum-related cybersecurity risks. 2. Identify vulnerable cryptographic assets and infrastructures. 3. Generate AI-driven remediation recommendations. 4. Develop migration roadmaps toward post-quantum cryptography. 5. Monitor ongoing quantum readiness through continuous assessments. 6. Securely record assessment results and compliance evidence on distributed ledger infrastructure.

The QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform establishes the operational utility for QAIT within the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace. Advanced assessments, AI-driven reporting, compliance evidence management, continuous monitoring services and future marketplace applications will be accessible through QAIT-powered transactions, creating a practical framework for quantum-era cybersecurity services.

"Quantum computing represents both one of humanity's most significant technological opportunities and one of its greatest cybersecurity challenges," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

"With the launch of the SEALCOIN Quantum Marketplace and the QAIT Q-Day Security Assessment Platform, we are creating a practical ecosystem where organizations can evaluate quantum risks, access post-quantum security services and prepare for the next generation of digital infrastructure. This initiative brings together artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology and cybersecurity expertise to address one of the most important transitions facing the digital economy."

"The Hashgraph Group is committed to fostering trusted and verifiable digital innovation that addresses real-world security challenges," said Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group.

"Quantum readiness is rapidly becoming a strategic priority, and this initiative provides organizations with the tools necessary to understand and address emerging risks while leveraging Hedera's secure distributed ledger technology and innovation ecosystem."

Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product and Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN AG, added:

"The SEALCOIN platform was designed to enable trusted machine-to-machine and service-to-service economies through decentralized infrastructure. The launch of the Quantum Marketplace extends that vision into the quantum era by providing a dedicated environment where organizations can discover, access and consume quantum readiness and post-quantum cybersecurity services. QAIT serves as the utility layer connecting users, providers and digital trust services across this emerging ecosystem."

The initiative aligns with growing global efforts to accelerate the adoption of quantum-resistant technologies following recommendations from cybersecurity agencies, standards bodies and governments worldwide. The platform is expected to support organizations across sectors including finance, telecommunications, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, transportation, energy and smart cities.

The first phase of the platform is scheduled to launch in 2026 and will be made available globally to enterprises, public sector institutions and critical infrastructure operators.

By combining the strengths of AI, distributed ledger technology and post-quantum security expertise, QAIT, SEALCOIN, Hedera and The Hashgraph Group aim to establish a new benchmark for quantum readiness assessment and digital resilience in the age of quantum computing.

About QAIT Association

The QAIT Association is a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to advancing trusted decentralized digital infrastructure and autonomous machine economies. The Association governs the economic and trust layer of the SEALCOIN ecosystem and oversees the issuance and governance of the QAIT token, which serves as a programmable settlement mechanism for machine-to-machine transactions across decentralized marketplaces.

For more information about QAIT Associaiton, visit www.qait.ch

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem and specialized in the design, development and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, delivering trust infrastructure for the Web3 agentic economy.

For more information about THG, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network governed by leading global organizations. Built on the Hashgraph consensus algorithm, Hedera provides enterprise-grade performance, security and sustainability for decentralized applications and digital trust services.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem and specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, delivering trust infrastructure for the Web3 agentic economy. For more information about THG, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network governed by leading global organizations. Built on the Hashgraph consensus algorithm, Hedera provides enterprise-grade performance, security, and sustainability for decentralized applications and digital trust services

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

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June 08, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)