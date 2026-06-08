Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Admission to Trading on OTCQB in the United States

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Great Western ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company"), the exploration and development company focused on mineral projects in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that its Ordinary Shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") in the United States of America and will commence trading at the market open today under the ticker symbol "GWMOF".

The cross-trading of Great Western's ordinary shares on the OTCQB will provide significant benefits to investors, including enhanced access to trading for US-based investors and greater liquidity from a broader pool of potential investors globally. By trading on the OTCQB, Great Western can engage directly with US investors, providing them with the same level of information and disclosure available to shareholders in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but through US-facing platforms and portals. Additionally, the OTCQB cross-trading facility will enable US investors to access Great Western's ordinary shares in US dollars, during US market hours.

Great Western Chairman Brian Hall commented:

"The timing of our admission to the OTCQB could not be better. With a high-impact drilling campaign set to commence next month at our tungsten project in Nevada, we are entering what we believe will be a highly significant phase in the Company's development and one that has the potential to generate substantial value as we advance our assets towards development.

"We are delighted to provide US investors with easier access to Great Western at a time when interest in domestic critical mineral supply chains continues to grow. Trading on OTCQB broadens our reach within the North American investment community and enables a wider pool of investors to participate in our progress as we work towards establishing a domestic source of tungsten and copper supply for the United States.

"Tungsten is increasingly recognised as a strategically important metal, essential to a range of industrial, defence and advanced manufacturing applications. As governments and industry seek to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals, including tungsten and copper, we believe Great Western is well positioned to play an important role in supporting US supply security.

"Our projects are located in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, and we look forward to engaging with a broader audience of US investors as we progress our exploration programmes and continue advancing our vision of becoming a meaningful domestic tungsten and copper producer."

About OTCQB

The ability to trade Great Western's existing ordinary shares on AIM and Euronext Growth markets will remain unaffected by the OTCQB listing, and no new shares will be issued. Great Western will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange via the Regulatory News Service and will not be subject to Sarbanes-Oxley or US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting requirements.

The OTCQB is recognised as an Established Public Market by the SEC. To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, meet a minimum bid price test, and undergo annual company verification and management certification. As a verified market with efficient access to US investors, OTCQB supports companies as they seek to build shareholder value, enhance liquidity, and achieve fair valuation.

US investors can access real-time quotes, market information, and updates on Great Western via www.otcmarkets.com.

Great Western has not yet made, and does not expect to make, a determination as to whether it, or any of its subsidiaries, are Passive Foreign Investment Companies ("PFIC") for U.S. tax purposes for any taxable year.

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides Max Williams, Finance Director greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker

Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners

Joint Broker

Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners

Financial PR

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the plans, activities and expectations of Great Western Mining Corporation PLC. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those concerning planned exploration programmes, anticipated timelines and potential mineral resource outcomes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "could", "potential" or similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include geological risk, exploration and drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, funding availability, operational challenges, commodity price movements and general market conditions. No assurance can be given that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-admission-to-trading-on-otcqb-in-t-1173834