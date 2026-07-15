Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation can be viewed on its website at https://www.greatwesternmining.com/investors/company-presentations/. No material new financial or other information has been disclosed.

The presentation outlines Great Western's strategy to advance its emerging tungsten corridor in Nevada, positioning the Company to benefit from strengthening fundamentals for this critical mineral, alongside its established copper and precious metals portfolio.

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides Ed Loye, CEO greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk Davy

Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker

Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners

Joint Broker

Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners

Financial PR

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-q3-2026-corporate-presentation-1191213