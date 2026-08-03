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WKN: A411MG | ISIN: IE000T78CHJ8 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GW0
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:05
0,028 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0340,04017:33
ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 17:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants & Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 2,450,000 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company at a price of 2 pence per share ("the Warrant Shares"). The warrants were granted in conjunction with the Placing announced on 30 January 2026. The Company has approved the issue of the Warrant Shares with gross proceeds amounting to £49,000.00.

Settlement and Dealing
Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and Euronext Growth for a total of 2,450,000 ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 7 August 2026 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Great Western advises that the total number of ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) will be 438,371,327 following the issue of the Warrant Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.
For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman
Ed Loye, CEO
Max Williams, Finance Director

c/o St Brides
greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Davy

Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
Brian Garrahy


+353 (0)1 679 6363

Shard Capital Partners

Joint Broker
Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar


+44 (0)20 7186 9008

St Brides Partners

Financial PR
Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis


greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-exercise-of-warrants-and-total-vot-1200481

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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