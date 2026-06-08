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WKN: A140RV | ISIN: SE0007491303 | Ticker-Symbol: BV0
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 10:05
10,410 Euro
+3,17 % +0,320
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,43010:58
10,40010,43010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 07:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bravida Holding AB: Bravida has been awarded a contract for new data center in Norway worth approximately NOK 4.5 billion

Bravida has been awarded the installation contract for Green Mountain's data center in Norway. The assignment includes project management, design and all technical installations.

"I am proud that Bravida has been entrusted with carrying out the installations for yet another data center. We are the leading player in this field in the Nordics and have delivered data center installations since 2009. Bravida has the capacity and experience required to deliver large and advanced projects within industry, infrastructure and the data center segment. This enables us to meet society's growing needs for digital infrastructure, cloud services and AI. It is very exciting to be a central and important part of society's development in coming years," comments Mattias Johansson, CEO and Group President of Bravida.

The agreement will run over several years and forms part of Green Mountain's and DC Nordic's design and build contract. DC Nordic is a Joint Venture between Bravida and Backe Industri. Bravida's share of the order is estimated at approx. NOK 4.5 billion.

For further information, please contact:?
Liselotte Stray
Head of Group Communications
liselotte.stray@bravida.se
+46?768?523?811

Ann-Charlotte Johansson?
Interim Head of Investor Relations
ann-charlotte.johansson@bravida.se?
+46 70?751 98 31

This disclosure contains information that Bravida Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-06-2026 07:30 CET.

Good properties make a difference - that's why Bravida exists. As one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation, we help our customers create effective and sustainable properties.

Bravida's long-term goal is to be carbon-neutral throughout the value chain by 2045. We have 13,000 employees and a presence in about 200 locations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Bravida's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.bravida.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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