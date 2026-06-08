Medline International: Medline Expands Manufacturing Footprint in Slovakia to Support Long-Term Growth in Europe

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline International B.V., part of Medline Inc. ("Medline") (NASDAQ: MDLN), a leading provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving healthcare providers across EMEA, continues to make progress on its manufacturing center expansion project in Partizánske, Slovakia. The investment reinforces the company's long-term commitment to manufacturing excellence, supply resilience and customer proximity across the EMEA region.

The new facility, currently under construction adjacent to Medline's existing plant, is expected to significantly expand manufacturing capacity and support the company's future growth across Europe. The project remains on schedule with production planned to begin in 2027.

The expansion includes a new clean room and enhanced operational flows designed to further strengthen efficiency, flexibility and supply reliability for customers.

"This expansion represents an important strategic investment in our European manufacturing network and in our ability to support customers with high-quality, reliable solutions close to where they are needed," said Hervé Million, President Medline Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This project also reflects our confidence in the future, our commitment to operational excellence, and our dedication to the employees and communities that support our growth."

The expansion is expected to create additional employment opportunities over time and further strengthen Medline's role as a major healthcare manufacturing employer in Slovakia.

Developed to high sustainability standards, the facility is designed to achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) Excellent certification and will incorporate energy-efficient solutions, including solar energy systems.

The Slovakian expansion reflects Medline's continued investment in resilient European manufacturing capabilities and its commitment to making healthcare run better by delivering reliable, high-quality solutions delivered close to where care is needed.

About Medline

Medline is one of the largest providers of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain, and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

Headquartered in the United States, Medline employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories.

In EMEA, Medline partners with hospitals, care homes, and healthcare professionals to deliver clinically focused products and supply chain solutions that support patient safety, operational efficiency, and improved outcomes.

By combining global scale with local insight, and building on its foundation of tradition, proximity to clients, reliability, and sustainability, Medline helps healthcare run better - enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: caring for patients.

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