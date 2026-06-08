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WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 12:06
13,110 Euro
-3,32 % -0,450
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13,34013,43010:59
13,34013,43010:59
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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UK Government names Pearson as partner to advance AI workforce skills

Pearson will work with industry leaders and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to address the disconnect between the AI skills people possess and those that employers urgently require.

Why it matters
AI adoption is accelerating but workforce skills are not keeping pace. There's a growing gap between what employers' need and the skills people have today. Without the right AI skills, AI will not translate into productivity or economic growth.

Pearson brings deep expertise in delivering training, skills assessment and verification globally to help move the initiative from training participation to verified workforce readiness at scale.

Sharon Hague, UK CEO of Pearson, said: "AI can enhance productivity, but only if people have the proven skills to work effectively alongside AI. By working with the government and industry, we will draw from our trusted expertise in training provision, assessments and digital credentialling to strengthen employer confidence, and ensure the UK seizes the AI opportunity for long-term economic growth."

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said:?"AI presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow our economy, but to realise these benefits, we need to ensure people right across the UK have the skills to use it with confidence.?

"That's why I'm delighted to welcome Pearson to the AI Skills Boost scheme. Together, we are on a mission to upskill 10 million workers with essential AI skills by 2030, helping people seize new opportunities, supporting businesses to adopt AI, and ensuring the UK workforce is ready for the jobs of the future."

About the AI Skills Boost initiative

  • The goal of the government's AI Skills Boost initiative is to upskill 10 million UK workers in AI by 2030 through government-backed online courses.
  • The courses cover a range of AI skills - from introductory literacy, to data science and machine learning engineering.
  • Pearson will be joining 11 other industry partners already involved in the initiative, including Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

About Pearson
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough.?That's?why our?c.18,000 Pearson employees?are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in?nearly 200?countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning?isn't?just what we do.?It's?who we are. Visit us at?plc.pearson.com?

Media contact
laura.ewart@pearson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-government-names-pearson-as-partner-to-advance-ai-workforce-skills-302793413.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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