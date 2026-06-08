NVIDIA and SK hynix Announce Multiyear Technology Partnership to Advance Memory for AI Factories

News Summary:

NVIDIA and SK hynix announce multiyear technology partnership for next-generation memory aligned to NVIDIA's AI infrastructure roadmap.

The agreement supports supply for advanced memory, addressing the extended development cycles, advanced fabrication and capital investments to sustain the global buildout of AI factories.

SK hynix will diversify into new markets NVIDIA is creating - across AI infrastructure, personal AI and physical AI - codeveloping memory for NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Vera CPUs, RTX Spark-powered PCs and Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms.

The two companies will apply AI to semiconductor chip design and manufacturing, using NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo to accelerate semiconductor simulations, TCAD workflows and in-house engineering codes.

SK hynix will advance factory digital twins by combining NVIDIA Omniverse, OpenUSD scene optimization and NVIDIA cuOpt to drive fully autonomous fab operations.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and SK hynix today announced a multiyear technology partnership to advance next-generation memory for the global AI factory buildout and accelerate semiconductor design and manufacturing. The agreement builds on years of deep co-engineering collaboration that has powered some of the world's most advanced AI computing platforms.

"AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "SK hynix has been an extraordinary partner to NVIDIA, playing a central role in delivering advanced memory technologies for NVIDIA AI computing platforms. Together, we will codevelop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure - from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI."

"SK hynix and NVIDIA have been building toward this for years, and this partnership reflects the depth of that collaboration," said Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group. "Together, we are codeveloping the next generation of memory for AI factories and applying AI to how we design and manufacture semiconductors - work that will shape the future of AI infrastructure."

The multiyear agreement supports supply to address the extended development cycles of advanced memory. As AI factories scale globally, this strategic partnership enables memory supply to keep pace with NVIDIA's infrastructure roadmap and the sustained buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide. Through this partnership, SK hynix will diversify into new markets NVIDIA is creating - spanning AI infrastructure, personal AI and physical AI - codeveloping memory for NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered PCs and NVIDIA Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms.

Accelerating Technology Computer-Aided Design and Semiconductor Simulation

SK hynix is using NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and AI to speed semiconductor simulation, including technology computer-aided design and computational lithography workflows.

SK hynix is also using CUDA-X and the NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo framework to deliver core-workload acceleration across its in-house simulation codes and AI physics workflows.

By extending these tools to the semiconductor electronic design automation and simulation ecosystems, this initiative paves the way for three-way collaborations among chipmakers, NVIDIA and electronic design automation software vendors.

Advancing Fab Digital Twins for Autonomous Manufacturing

SK hynix is developing fab digital twins as a foundation for autonomous fab operations. Teams can use scene optimization technologies, as well as NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD pipelines, to build 3D factory scenes for visualizing, simulating and optimizing complex semiconductor manufacturing environments.

These digital twins can also support operational optimization, including the movement of autonomous mobile robots and other fab assets, using the open source, GPU-accelerated NVIDIA cuOpt decision optimization engine and the NVIDIA Metropolis platform.

The companies are also exploring ways to connect digital twins with existing legacy software and agentic AI workflows, enabling AI systems to reason over fab data, automate tasks and improve manufacturing decision-making.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

SK hynix Inc.

Global Public Relations

global_pr@skhynix.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: SK hynix and NVIDIA codeveloping the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure - from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, CUDA-X, cuOpt, Jetson Thor, NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and NVIDIA RTX Spark are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5f282c7-54c2-40b0-99fe-c1f525f88ee7

NVIDIA and SK hynix

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