

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 112.63 against the yen and nearly a 3-week low of 1.6377 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 112.97 and 1.6349, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.7035 and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9811 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7047 and 0.9811, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2146 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.2157.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.19 against the kiwi.



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