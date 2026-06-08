

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 92.73 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 92.93.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 0.5789 and 1.9899 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5797 and 1.9876, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 90.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.00 against the euro.



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